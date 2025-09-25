Jindal Global University gets 5-Stars in Global QS Stars Ratings 2025 at House of Lords, London

London: O P Jindal Global University (JGU) has been awarded the prestigious QS Global 5 Stars Excellent Rating 2025 at the India–UK Roundtable on “The Innovation Corridor: UK–India Higher Education” held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster.

The certificate was presented to JGU Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C Raj Kumar, by QS CEO Jessica Turner in the presence of Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes of QS, Dr. Pankaj Mittal of the Association of Indian Universities, and over 25 Vice Chancellors from India and the UK.

QS Ratings for JGU: 5 Stars: Teaching, Online Learning, Employability, Environmental Impact, Arts & Culture, Good Governance, Global Engagement and 4 Stars: Law & Legal Studies, Research

‘This proud recognition reflects our vision of building a world-class institution in India,’ said Chancellor Naveen Jindal.

Dr. Raj Kumar added: “Over 16 years, we have grown from aspiration into an Institution of Eminence. This recognition belongs to our faculty, staff, students, and alumni.”

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes noted: “Very few institutions globally earn 5 Stars across so many dimensions. JGU’s success signals India’s rising global role in higher education.”

Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance, JGU, remarked: “The QS Stars recognition is a validation of our commitment to institutional integrity, accountability, and global benchmarks.