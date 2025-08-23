JGU signs 15 new MoUs, agreements with leading global institutions

Sonipat: OP Jindal Global University (JGU) formalised 15 new MoUs and agreements this summer with leading global universities & institutions. These new MoUs and agreements are designed to provide distinct value for students and faculty through structured academic opportunities.

Dual Degree Programmes with the University of Geneva and the University of Melbourne allow JGU students to complete part of their studies in India and part at the partner institution, graduating with two recognised degrees. This model provides global credentials at a fraction of the cost of complete overseas education and opens access to postgraduate and career opportunities worldwide.

Student Exchange Programmes with the University of Rochester, University of Massachusetts Boston (UMass Boston), Masaryk University, Hertie School, ESSEC Business School, and De La Salle University, provide semester-long opportunities for global education that combine academic learning with cultural integration. Students gain exposure to different pedagogies, diverse student cohorts, and international networks while staying on track with their home degree.

Faculty and Research Collaborations with FDC Business School, the Rome Business School, Seton Hall University, Brandeis University, University of Michigan, Royal Holloway University of London, and Josai International University, promote joint teaching, visiting professorships, cooperative research projects, and broader academic exchange.

These frameworks also create opportunities for joint conferences, student workshops, and curriculum enrichment, enhancing the classroom experience at JGU and strengthening collaborative knowledge across borders.