JGU launches World University Leaders Forum at WEF Davos: A global platform for university-led solutions

Davos: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is pleased to announce the inaugural World University Leaders Forum (WULF) convened at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos—the first global higher education leadership platform of its kind at the Forum. WULF will bring together distinguished academics and university leaders from around the world to engage in dialogue, share best practices, and collaborate on shared global challenges facing higher education and society.

The establishment of the World University Leaders Forum reflects JGU’s longstanding commitment to advancing global academic collaboration and contributing to inclusive, equitable and sustainable development. Inspired by India’s civilisational heritage of higher learning and informed by the visionary global philanthropy of Mr. Naveen Jindal, JGU has, over the past two decades, made internationalisation and cross-border engagement central to its institutional DNA.

WULF provides a democratic global platform through which universities from the Global North and the Global South can interact, learn from one another, and co-create innovative solutions. The Forum aims to promote collaborative initiatives that address shared challenges, strengthen academic linkages worldwide, and encourage universities to play a proactive role in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through teaching, research, policy engagement, community outreach and global partnerships.

The World University Leaders Forum at the World Economic Forum, Davos will be hosted and moderated by Professor C. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, India. The distinguished speakers will include Professor Marvin Krislov, President, Pace University, New York, USA; Professor Sherine Farouk, Assistant Chancellor for Global Partnerships and Impact, Abu Dhabi University, UAE; Professor Joanna Newman, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, SOAS University of London, UK; Professor Masa Inakage, Dean, Keio University Graduate School of Media Design, Tokyo, Japan; and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, London, UK. Together, these global academic leaders will contribute to a high-level dialogue on the future of higher education and global collaboration in the context of fulfilling the SDGs.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, “O.P. Jindal Global University was founded through the visionary philanthropy of Mr. Naveen Jindal, grounded in the belief that higher education must connect minds, cultures, and ideas to serve humanity. Over the last two decades, JGU has built a globally connected university—anchored in over 600 partnerships across more than 80 countries, and rooted in dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect. Today, we launch the World University Leaders Forum at Davos to institutionalise this global engagement in a purpose-driven platform where universities from the Global North and Global South can interact, learn from one another, and lead together. This Forum embodies our conviction that universities are vital agents of knowledge, equity, innovation, and sustainable development. As the world navigates complex shared challenges, WULF will harness the collective wisdom of global university leaders to shape policies, partnerships, and practices that advance education and society for generations to come."

The inaugural panel discussion at Davos will focus on the role of universities in advancing sustainable development goals and building a future grounded in equity, innovation, and resilience. It aligns closely with the core priorities of the World Economic Forum, including cooperation in a contested world, unlocking new sources of growth, investing better in people, responsibly deploying innovation at scale, and building prosperity within planetary boundaries.

WULF represents a significant milestone in global higher education leadership and the next chapter in JGU’s mission of fostering global academic dialogue, institutional collaboration, and societal impact.

“The World University Leaders Forum (WULF) envisions a globally connected, inclusive, and democratic higher education ecosystem where universities from all regions of the world collaborate to advance knowledge, address global challenges, and contribute meaningfully to the public good. We, at JGU have sought to demonstrate that internationalisation in higher education is about building enduring intellectual, institutional, and human connections across borders,” said Dr. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and also the Chair of the panel discussion. The distinguished panellists will include academics and higher education leaders from some of the leading institutions across the world.

The Forum aims to facilitate global dialogue among global leaders on higher education practice and policy, promote collaborative initiatives addressing shared global challenges, strengthen academic linkages, encourage universities to play a proactive role in advancing the UN Sustainability Development Goals and build a community of university leaders committed to innovation, equity and sustainability.

The World University Leaders Forum represents the natural culmination and institutionalisation of nearly two decades of sustained global engagement by O.P. Jindal Global University. From early national conferences on higher education and globalisation, to world university summits, to hosting major regional and global convenings—including the Asia Pacific Higher Education Summit, and the forthcoming Global Conference of STAR Scholars in December 2026—JGU has consistently demonstrated leadership in shaping global academic dialogue.

The foundational aim of the World University Leaders Forum is to: Create an open and inclusive global platform for university leaders to engage in dialogue on critical issues facing higher education and society; Foster collaboration across the Global North and Global South, East and West; Enable universities to contribute collectively to sustainable development, social progress, and global well-being and Promote the role of universities as agents of knowledge creation, dissemination, equity, and innovation.

The fundamental themes of the World University Leaders Forum align with the key objectives of the World Economic Forum’s focus on:

• Cooperation in a more contested world

• Unlocking new sources of growth

• Investing better in people

• Responsibly deploying innovation at scale

• Building prosperity within planetary boundaries