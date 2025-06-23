JGU, Japan’s universities ink 8 new MoUs for academic collaboration

Tokyo: In a significant move that reinforces India’s growing academic diplomacy with Japan, O P Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed 8 new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Japanese universities, bringing its total number of academic partnerships in Japan to 23 universities. This milestone was marked during a high-level visit by a JGU delegation to Japan in June 2025.

The latest MoUs were signed with the following institutions: (1) Asia University, Tokyo, (2) Chuo University, Tokyo, (3) Doshisha University, Kyoto, (4) Higashi Nippon International University, Iwaki, Fukushima, (5) Kansai University, Osaka, (6) Musashi University, Tokyo, (7) Osaka Gakuin University, Osaka and (8) Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Tokyo

These institutions now join an already impressive roster of JGU’s Japanese partners, which includes University of Tokyo, Hiroshima University, United Nations University, International Christian University, and many others.

JGU’s strategic and sustained engagement with Japan underscores its commitment to fostering deep, meaningful and multidimensional international collaborations that go beyond symbolic agreements. The partnerships include student mobility programmes, joint research initiatives, visiting faculty exchanges, and collaborative conferences aimed at building long-term academic bridges between India and Japan.

This landmark expansion of JGU’s Japan engagement is a reflection of a globally interconnected ethos—one that seeks to cultivate intellectual exchange, mutual growth, and transformative leadership across borders.

As India and Japan deepen their partnership in the domains of strategic affairs, business, defence, security, and technology, the role of educational collaboration becomes even more critical in shaping the future of this vital bilateral relationship.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU observed, “This is a defining moment for India-Japan academic relations. The expansion of our partnerships to 23 leading universities across Japan is not just about increasing numbers—it’s about creating a collaborative framework for educational innovation, societal impact and global dialogue. At JGU, we believe that higher education must lead the way in building bridges of understanding, and our Japan engagements are a testament to this vision. I am deeply grateful to our Japanese partners for sharing this aspiration of collaborative excellence.”