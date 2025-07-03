JGU inks MoUs with Colleges at University of Cambridge for Law & Fintech Programmes

Cambridge (UK): To deepen global academic partnerships with world-renowned educational institutions, O P Jindal Global University (JGU), has signed formal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Lucy Cavendish College and Murray Edwards College at the University of Cambridge.

The University of Cambridge has long been a beacon of global education, and both Lucy Cavendish and Murray Edwards Colleges carry forward that legacy with a distinct emphasis on empowering underrepresented communities and reimagining inclusive learning. These values closely align with JGU’s mission to foster international engagement and create transformative opportunities for its students and faculty.

These MoUs during a high-level academic delegation visit by JGU to the University of Cambridge, mark a significant step forward in advancing global higher education cooperation. The agreements focus on promoting educational innovation, access, diversity, and inclusive excellence—shared values that form the foundation of this collaboration.

As part of the first phase of collaboration, JGU will launch two Short-Term Study Abroad Programmes (STSAPs): (1) ‘Commercial Laws and Corporate Governance’ (to be hosted at Lucy Cavendish College), and (2) ‘The Era of FinTech: Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Inclusion’ (to be hosted at Murray Edwards College).

This partnership gains profound depth as nearly 100 JGU students will engage in immersive learning experiences at the University of Cambridge—exploring Commercial Laws and Corporate Governance at Lucy Cavendish College and The Era of FinTech: Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Inclusion at Murray Edwards College.

Studying under some of the world’s most outstanding scholars, our students will gain transformative insights, sharpen critical thinking, and experience the very best of global education in a truly inspiring academic environment.