JGU Establishes Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies with $5 million endowment

Sonipat: O P Jindal Global University (JGU) proudly announces the establishment of the Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies (MJIAS), supported by a landmark endowment of $5 million (approx. Rs 44 crore) from Asha Jadeja Motwani, a prominent US-based venture capitalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, and the founder of Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation.

The Institute is named in honour of the late Professor Rajeev Motwani, a legendary Stanford University computer scientist, whose mentorship helped shape the journeys of the founders of Google and countless other innovators.

The Institute will launch a broad range of programmes and initiatives including: Annual Rajeev Motwani Memorial Lecture; the Rajeev Motwani Fellowship; Master’s Programme in American Studies and an Annual Conference on the India-US Comprehensive Global. The strategic partnership will also include: a Tech-Innovation Hub; an India-US Policy Consultation Forum; the India-US Youth Forum; Global Challenges Forum; Studies and Reports; Sociocultural Mobility Initiatives and Global Indices to Advance Bilateral Interests.

Professor (Dr.) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU & President, MJIAS said, “This historic endowment marks a defining moment for JGU. The Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies will be a powerful bridge between India and the United States. We are grateful to Asha Jadeja Motwani for her visionary philanthropy and belief in the power of education to shape global futures. JGU was founded through the philanthropic initiative of our founding Chancellor and benefactor,

Naveen Jindal. I am most delighted to recognise that this vision and imagination is being further expanded and deepened by the leadership of global philanthropic leaders like Asha Jadeja Motwani.”