JCB India unveils 52-tonne excavator at Excon 2025

New Delhi: JCB India on Tuesday announced the launch of a new portfolio of technologically advanced machines and digital solutions at EXCON 2025, South Asia’s largest construction equipment exhibition.

The showcase reflects the company’s continued focus on customer driven innovation, and integrated support solutions — reinforcing JCB’s leadership in the construction and infrastructure equipment sector.

JCB India is launching over 10 new products at EXCON 2025, marking one of the company’s most substantial showcases to date. The new line-up includes the 52-tonne excavator, JCB’s largest excavator manufactured in India for both domestic and global export markets, enhancedbackhoe loaders, the latest Excavator range (2-5 ton), and several technologically advanced, industry-first solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Deepak Shetty, CEO and MD, JCB India, “EXCON is a forum that brings together customers, policymakers, contractors, financiers, suppliers, and technology leaders, creating an ecosystemfor strategic collaboration and long-term business growth. JCB exports to more than 135 countries from India and this year we also have customers from South Asia, AfricaRegion and South-East Asia visiting us.”