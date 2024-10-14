JCB India launches its most fuel-efficient tracked excavator

Kolkata: JCB India on Monday launched its JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master Tracked Excavator at itsPune factory. In addition to its introduction to the domestic market, the machine will also be exported to countries around the world.

The JCBNXT 215 LC Fuel Master has been extensively engineered to reduce fuel consumption by 14 per cent compared to the previous model. It has been tested for demanding working cycles for Indian operations and significantly benefits customers through reduced operating costs.

This has been possible through optimised Hydraulics using JCB’s Intelliflow Hydraulics technology. The machine now gives real-time fuel consumption data through the onboard interface screen as well as over LiveLink which is JCB’s innovative remote monitoring solution. Improvement in fuel efficiency can lead to an estimated savings of Rs. 2.90 Lacs per year, a direct saving for JCB’s customers. In addition to this, new feature of auto engine long idle stop avoids wastage of fuel wastage in case engine is idling for long.

Speaking at the event, JCB India CEO and Managing Director, Deepak Shetty said, “Innovation has been the cornerstone of our operations in India for over four decades. This new machine has been engineered to enhance the profitability of our customers through a significant reduction in fuel consumption of 14 per cent. It will lead to a better return on their investments in today’s competitive working environment.”

This new machine is also 5 per cent more productive and comes with a Power Boost function to perform in tough applications. It has a quieter engine compartment which makes operations comfortable and fatigue-free.

The machine is also designed to give strong performance in Rock Breaker applications. LED lights have been introduced for brighter work area illumination and durable performance.