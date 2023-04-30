Japan’s JERA sees more LNG going to Asia as domestic demand shrinks

TOKYO: Japan’s JERA, one of the world’s biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), expects to divert more of its LNG trade volume to other Asian countries in the long run, as demand weakens at home, an official said.

On Friday, JERA reached a fresh LNG purchase deal with a US company and predicted a jump in 2023/24 net profit to 300 billion yen, boosted by lower fuel costs. Its LNG transaction volume came to 37 million tonnes in the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the company’s transaction volumes “may decline or may stay the same,” Yukio Kani, JERA’s new global chief executive officer and chairman, told Reuters in an interview.

“Japan may not need LNG for 20 years ... but other Asian countries need to replace coal with something and LNG will play an important role,” he said, adding that JERA could supply fuel to those countries likely to need it.

Japan’s biggest utility and top LNG buyer, JERA bought a stake of 27% in Aboitiz Power of the Philippines in 2021 and Aboitiz is considering using ammonia in existing coal power plants, just as JERA is doing, Kani said.

“We don’t view LNG demand just for Japan, but for Asia as well,” he said.

Last December, JERA signed a key deal with Oman LNG to buy up to 12 cargoes, or about 800,000 tonnes a year for a decade, beginning from 2025.

Kani did not clearly say whether JERA plans to sign more long-term contracts, however.

Asian spot LNG prices held at 22-month lows in April as demand stayed weak in the key north Asian markets of China, Japan and South Korea.