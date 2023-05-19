Japan mulling to join India’s UPI payment

New Delhi: Japan is mulling to join India’s UPI payment system and promote cooperation on the digital identity system, an official statement said on Friday.

Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore and UAE have already started accepting Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment systems.

“Almost every global forum, whether G20, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) or G7, wherever we are presenting Hon’ble PM Modi’s Digital India vision, has very good traction.

“People understand how Modi ji has democratised digital technology. I thank the Japanese digital minister. He has accepted PM Modi’s very deep and extensive vision of Digital India,” Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said.