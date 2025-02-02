January best-ever month for NDMC production-wise; Budget to double joy

Hyderabad: State-owned National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) produced 5.10 million tonnes and sold 4.48 million tonnes of iron ore in January 2025, its best-ever monthly production. This is bound to set a positive outlook for the year ahead as the NMDC remains focused on achieving record volumes in the upcoming fiscal year. The cumulative production and sales stood at 35.87 MnT and 36.22 MnT, respectively, up to January.

The production performance in January is up by 12.33% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY), reaching 5.10 MnT, which is the best-ever January month production since inception.

Commenting on the results, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (additional charge) said: “NMDC’s production and dispatch performance are the highest-ever in the month of January since inception, reflecting the right momentum towards meeting the targets of FY25.” On the Budget, he said: “The growth-oriented Budget 2025-26, with its focus on public-private partnerships, sets the stage for NMDC to move ahead of the curve with a 100 MnT production capacity under company’s ‘Vision 2030’.”