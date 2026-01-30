ITC’s Q3 net profit rises to `5,018 cr

New Delhi: Diversified conglomerate ITC on Thursday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,018 crore for Q3 FY26.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 5,013 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 21,707 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 20,350 crore in the year-ago period, ITC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share of Rs 1 each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2026.

The dividend will be paid between February 26, 2026, and February 28, 2026, it added. Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.81 per cent down at Rs 318.65 apiece on BSE.