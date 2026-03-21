ITC’s integrated water stewardship programme revives Sehore lake in MP

New Delhi: A once-dry lake in Molga village of Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district now overflows with water, irrigating nearby soybean fields and transforming livelihoods—thanks to a community-driven water management initiative led by ITC Limited. The change, visible just 90 minutes from Bhopal, is part of ITC’s integrated water stewardship programme that promotes ‘Water User Groups’ (WUGs). Built on collective action and behavioural change, the initiative has mobilised villagers—especially women—to revive local water bodies, adopt climate-resilient farming and ensure equitable water use. Across India, ITC has facilitated over 5,800 such groups, forming the backbone of its watershed development efforts. These initiatives have covered more than 1.89 million acres, benefiting over five lakh people across 17 states. A key feature of the programme is strong participation by women, who now play an active role in managing water resources, maintaining infrastructure such as ponds, canals and check dams, and ensuring fair distribution.

Their involvement has been crucial in sustaining over 36,900 water structures created under the initiative. The approach aligns with the theme of World Water Day 2026—“Water and Gender”—which emphasises the role of women in addressing global water challenges. According to ITC, women’s participation has improved transparency, equity and long-term sustainability of water management systems. Under the programme, women are also leading demand-side management efforts through initiatives like “More Crop Per Drop”. Thousands have been trained as “Krishi Sakhis,” promoting micro-irrigation methods such as drip and sprinkler systems and encouraging climate-resilient agriculture. ITC estimates its water-use efficiency initiatives helped save nearly 1,700 million kilolitres of water in 2025-26 alone. Nearly two lakh women farmers are now part of ITC’s agri ecosystem, contributing to efficient water use and community awareness. Improved water availability has also reduced the burden of long-distance water collection, enabling women to engage in income-generating activities and self-help groups. Local resident Vimla Malvi said access to water has significantly improved daily life. “We used to walk long distances to fetch water. Now, after joining the water user group, we help maintain the village dam and see real change,” she said. Beyond environmental gains, the initiative has driven social transformation, reinforcing the role of women as key stakeholders in sustainable development.