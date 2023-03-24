ITC’s Hotel Group launches first Mementos property in Udaipur

New Delhi: ITC’s Hotel Group announced the opening of its first property Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur under the new brand – Mementos.

With the Mementos brand, ITC Hotels brings bespoke experiences at immersive locations through atypical hotels and resorts that are unique by character, design or heritage and strive to co-exist with the environment and the community.

Nestled in close proximity to Nathdwara & Eklingji temple, 40 minutes from Udaipur airport and just 20 kms from the city, Mementos Udaipur is spread over an area of around 50 acres and is an exquisite resort which holds the promise of a relaxed and an intimate getaway.

This hill side resort blends classical elegance with a distinctive regional allure that’s infused in its service, cuisine, rituals - promising a truly immersive experience. The resort has cluster villas with 117 keys; every villa opens to a beautiful view of the panoramic Aravali bringing fine modern heritage set amidst an uninterrupted landscape which provides all the ingredients for an invigorating or intimate relaxed getaway.

The clusters come with an exclusive pool, a personal deck for bespoke moments. Mementos Udaipur is one of nature’s best kept secrets!

Mementos Udaipur is set to transform the city’s hospitality landscape with its offerings, making it an ideal destination for leisure travellers and events. The luxury property also has versatile meetings, banquets, and events space with over 1 lakh square feet of collective area. This includes a magnificent pillarless Stateroom, spacious pre-function areas and sprawling lawns. Mementos Udaipur’s event spaces offer various options to guests making it a much sought after MICE and wedding destination.

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, “The addition of brand Mementos to our luxury hotels segment further strengthens ITC Hotels luxury

portfolio. Udaipur is rich in culture and tradition and celebrates poetry, literature, painting, sculpture and theatre.

Building on the legacy of ITC Hotels iconic properties in India, Mementos Udaipur is a befitting tribute to the rich heritage, grandeur and vibrant spirit of Rajasthan.