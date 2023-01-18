ITC to acquire Yoga Bar, fortifying its presence in fast growing nutrition-led healthy foods space

New Delhi: ITC is fortifying its presence in the Rs 45,000 crore, fast growing, nutrition-led healthy foods space, with a proposed strategic investment in M/s Sproutlife Foods Private Limited (SFPL), a Direct-to-Consumer Start-Up engaged in the manufacture and sale of innovative products catering to health-conscious consumers under the clean label, new-age digital-first brand ‘Yoga Bar’.

ITC will acquire 100 per cent of SFPL over a period of 3 to 4 years 47.5 per cent stake in SFPL will be acquired, in tranches, by March 31, 2025; and the balance stake will be acquired, basis pre-defined valuation criteria, subject to other conditions agreed to in the binding documents.

Anchored on the codes of ‘All Natural and No Artificial Ingredients’, Yoga Bar today has built a market winning product portfolio including Nutrition Bars, Muesli, Oats and Cereals. Yoga Bar currently has a high salience of on-line sales (D2C, e-Commerce platforms etc.) with growing presence in offline stores. In a relatively short span of time, Yoga Bar has established itself as a leader in the Bars segment and has built a strong market position in the Muesli segment.

The acquisition will enable ITC to augment its future-ready portfolio and enhance market presence in the ‘Good for You’ space which currently includes Aashirvaad Multi-Grain Atta, Aashirvaad Nature’s Super Foods, Farmlite range of biscuits, Sunfeast Protein Shake, B Natural Nutrilite ABC Beverage among others Yoga Bar is expected to be rapidly scaled up, leveraging ITC’s enterprise strengths in areas such as sales & distribution, sourcing, product development, and digital.

This investment is in line with the ‘ITC Next’ strategy articulated by Chairman Sanjiv Puri that focuses also on building a future-ready portfolio of products that serve evolving consumer needs.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “We believe that this investment is an exciting opportunity that aligns with ITC’s Foods Business’ aspiration to build a formidable portfolio in the nutrition-led healthy foods space. We look forward to scaling the Yoga Bar brand offering superior and healthy consumer choices. Within a short span of time, Yoga Bar has established itself as a leading brand in the healthy foods space, driven by impactful market positioning and a range of innovative

products.”