ITC scales up public health initiatives to serve rural communities

New Delhi: ITC has steadily scaled up its public health interventions across rural India, strengthening access to primary healthcare, preventive services and nutrition in underserved regions.

The company said its integrated public health strategy rests on four pillars—awareness, availability, accessibility and affordability—benefiting lakhs of underprivileged people across multiple states, with a strong focus on women, children and vulnerable groups.

Doorstep healthcare via mobile medical units

A key component of ITC’s rural outreach is ITC Swaasth Kiran, a doorstep primary healthcare programme implemented with district health authorities in Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Munger (Bihar) and Kamrup Rural (Assam).

Seventeen mobile medical units currently operate across nearly 800 villages, delivering free consultations, diagnostics and medicines. To date, the initiative has enabled over 6.5 lakh healthcare engagements, with women accounting for 58% of beneficiaries.

Mobile eye care under Sachal Netra Seva

Addressing preventable blindness, ITC’s Sachal Netra Seva programme delivers eye-care services through mobile vision units in rural areas. Four such units in Saharanpur conduct screenings for refractive errors and cataracts, while identifying complex conditions such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

More than 4 lakh people have been reached, with over 37,000 referrals and 2,500 cataract surgeries supported in partnership with hospitals.

Upgrading primary health infrastructure

ITC has upgraded 49 primary health centres in line with Indian Public Health Standards, adding antenatal care areas, sanitation facilities, waiting spaces and essential medical equipment. Community institutions have also been strengthened to ensure long-term maintenance.

Maternal, child health and nutrition

Aligned with POSHAN Abhiyaan, ITC’s MCHN programme covered over 15 lakh beneficiaries across nine states in 2024–25.

It trained frontline health workers, supported immunisation and addressed malnutrition and anaemia through large-scale screening and follow-up.

Awareness and TB support

Health awareness initiatives and nutritional support under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan further complemented ITC’s rural public health efforts. Mpost