ITC reaffirms agri transformation push on Kisan Diwas, launches ‘Mitti Mera Desh– Tales from Heartland’ initiative

New Delhi: On the occasion of Kisan Diwas 2025, ITC reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to India’s agricultural transformation in alignment with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, underscoring its century-long association with Indian agriculture.

As a tribute to farmers, the company launched ‘Mitti Mera Desh – Tales from the Heartland’, a storytelling initiative that brings to the fore authentic, human-centred success stories from the grassroots. The initiative is anchored in ITC’s Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) programme and draws inspiration from the Union government’s ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign launched in 2023 under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The series highlights the tangible impact of ITC’s interventions across the agri value chain.

ITC’s CSA programme aims to de-risk farmers from climate change and erratic weather by promoting regenerative agriculture, climate-resilient crop varieties, improved agronomy, mechanisation and nature-based solutions. Covering crops such as wheat, rice, soybean, onion, fruits and spices, the programme promotes practices including zero tillage, direct-seeded rice, raised-bed planting, mulching and alternate wetting and drying.

Water-efficient techniques such as micro-irrigation, wider spacing and trash mulching are encouraged across crops like paddy, sugarcane, wheat, soybean, fruits and vegetables.

During 2024-25, CSA initiatives benefited 1.2 million farmers across nearly 3.2 million acres in 19 states, with a target of 4 million acres by 2030. In parallel, ITC has developed 7,000 Climate Smart Villages across 12 states, focusing on climate-smart agriculture, natural resource management, livelihood diversification and institutional support.

Recognising soil health as critical, ITC promotes initiatives to improve soil organic carbon through composting, biofertilisers, zero tillage, site-specific nutrient management and soil fertility mapping. The company also supports women in agriculture through Women Farmer Field Schools, Krishi Sakhis and Women Agri Business Centres, reaching over 1.8 lakh women in 2024-25.

To advance NextGen Agriculture, ITC is expanding ITCMAARS, its ‘phygital’ agri-tech ecosystem, alongside CSA and its Value-Added Agri Products (VAAP) portfolio. ITCMAARS currently connects over 2.2 million farmers and 2,050 FPOs across 11 states, offering AI-driven advisories, market access, credit and digital solutions, with pilot projects showing up to 30 per cent higher farmer returns. The VAAP portfolio spans spices, shrimps, wheat-based products, coffee and processed foods, linking Indian farmers to global markets.