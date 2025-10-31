ITC profit rises 2.6% in Q2

New Delhi: ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 2.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 5,054.43 crore a year earlier. The company said FMCG operations faced temporary disruption due to the implementation of new GST slabs and heavy rains in several regions.

Revenue from operations dipped 1.6 per cent to Rs 21,255.86 crore, while total expenses declined 2.6 per cent to Rs 15,016.02 crore.

The FMCG segment, including cigarettes, grew 7 per cent to Rs 5,473.46 crore, with cigarette revenue rising 6 per cent to Rs 9,414.34 crore. The ‘FMCG Others’ category was up 8.5 per cent at Rs 6,059.12 crore. However, agri-business revenue slumped 31 per cent to Rs 4,037.8 crore due to crop timing and a high base effect