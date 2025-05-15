ITC Hotels Q4 profit rises 19% to `257.85 cr

New Delhi: ITC Hotels Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.85 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024-25 on the back of higher

revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 216 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, ITC Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 1,060.62 crore as against Rs 1,015.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were marginally higher at Rs 749.81 crore as compared to Rs 740.41 crore in the corresponding period a

year ago.

During the 2024-25, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 637.64 crore as compared to Rs 423.87 crore in FY24.

In FY2024-25, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 3,559.81 crore as compared to Rs 2,224.4 crore in FY2023-24.