ITC Hotels named as World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation at WSTHA

New Delhi: ITC Hotels Limited has been recognised as the World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation 2025 at the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (WSTHA).

In addition, ITCHL also won the World’s Leading Sustainable Food & Nutrition Initiative 2025, the World’s Leading Sustainable Marketing Campaign 2025 and the World’s Leading Sustainable Employer 2025, taking the total awards tally to four, the highest for any organisation.

This recognition reinforces ITC Hotels’ steadfast commitment to its Responsible Luxury ethos, which integrates sustainability, wellness, and community impact into every aspect of its hospitality experience.

These awards were conferred following a rigorous four-stage selection process: nominations, pre-evaluation by the Sustainable Business Institute, shortlisting by the WSTHA Advisory Board, and global voting.

Commenting on being recognized with the awards, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited said, “This global recognition reaffirms our commitment to Responsible Luxury - where sustainability and excellence converge to redefine hospitality. It inspires us to continue leading with purpose and shaping experiences that reflect ITC Hotels’ endeavour to build a better, more sustainable future.”

The WSTHA 2025 awards were presented in partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (WSHA), a global non-profit representing over 66,000 hotels and 300 brands.