ITC Hotels, KIHPL ink agreements to manage luxury hotel in Patna

New Delhi: ITC Hotels on Monday announced the signing of definitive agreements with Kumar Infra Hotel Private Ltd (KIHPL) to manage a 140-room luxury hotel in Patna, Bihar.

Part of Bihar Tourism development initiatives, the new hotel project was part of a competitive government bid process, which was secured by KIHPL with ITC Hotels as the finalised hotel operator.

The project is set within a 1.5-acre site, helping the company expand its luxury hotel portfolio in the state.

It will showcase “our iconic culinary and service excellence in Bihar through this ITC Luxury Hotel,” according to Anil Chadha, Managing Director at ITC Hotels Ltd.

“Our luxury properties epitomise the culture and ethos of each destination, offering indigenous experiences while celebrating the rich heritage of the region through distinctive architecture, arts, crafts & rituals,” Chadha said.

Manish Kumar, Director - Kumar Infra Hotel Private Limited, said, “It is a matter of pride for us to develop this project with the vision of the Bihar Government to strengthen the commercial and cultural identity of Patna. ”