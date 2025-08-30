ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri hails India’s first quarter GDP growth

New Delhi: ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri described India’s first-quarter GDP growth of 7.8 per cent as “commendable,” noting that the economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite global challenges. He said the performance, among the highest in the last five quarters, underscores the nation’s steady progress towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Puri credited the strong momentum to progressive policies, purposeful reforms, and robust domestic demand. He added that the Prime Minister’s call for next-generation reforms, including changes in GST, will spur a cycle of consumption, investment, and job creation, further strengthening the economy’s foundation. Highlighting India’s consumption-led growth model, Puri stressed the need for resilient supply chains, greater investments in R&D, and the creation of “proudly Indian brands” to tap both domestic and global markets. He said India is emerging as a hub for manufacturing, services, and NextGen agriculture, with the potential to become the “food basket of the world.” Puri said the group will continue to scale up investments across agriculture, manufacturing, and services, enhancing value addition to the Indian economy.