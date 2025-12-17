ITC appoints Amitabh Kant as Independent Director for 5 years

New Delhi: ITC Limited has announced the appointment of former IAS officer Amitabh Kant as an Independent Director for a five-year term, effective January 1, 2026.

Kant brings over four decades of experience in public administration and governance reform.

He served as G20 Sherpa to the Prime Minister during India’s G20 Presidency in 2022-23 and earlier held key roles including CEO of NITI Aayog, Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, CEO of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, and Tourism Secretary of Kerala.

Kant currently serves on the boards of companies such as HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and InterGlobe Aviation. Separately, ITC said Hemant Malik has been re-appointed as a Director, liable to retire by rotation, and as a Wholetime Director for a two-year term beginning August 12, 2026. Malik is the Divisional Chief Executive of ITC’s Foods Business and also oversees the Personal Care Products

Business.