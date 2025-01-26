ITAT Kolkata celebrates foundation day with fervour

Kolkata: The Kolkata zone of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday celebrated the 84th foundation day of the ITAT with much fervour. The function was presided over by vice-president Duvvuru RL Reddy.

The other dignitaries gracing the occasion were Rahul Karna, IRS, principal chief commissioner of Income Tax (West Bengal & Sikkim), Ashok Saroha, director general of investigations (Kolkata), Nivedita Biswas, chief commissioner of Income Tax-5 (Kolkata), SK Tulsiyan, president of the Tax Bar Association of Kolkata and Suman Chaudhary, president of the Chartered Accountant’s Library Association. The ITAT members and staff of Benches at Patna, Cuttack, Guwahati and Ranchi also participated in this programme through a two-way video conference.

On the occasion, Karna, IRS, spoke about harmonious functioning between the Income Tax Department and ITAT. He exhorted for viable infrastructure for ITAT Benches to help them function efficiently. Saroha, IRS, emphasised the role of the ITAT in assessing the correct income of a taxpayer. Biswas, IRS, highlighted the important role of the Income Tax Department officers working as departmental representatives.