IT industry key to India’s economy, Rajasthan plays major role: Minister

Jaipur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said India’s IT industry is a key pillar of the national economy, with states such as Rajasthan playing a vital role in fostering innovation-led growth.

Addressing the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference virtually at the conclusion of the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit, the electronics and IT minister said a programme to train 10 lakh youth in artificial intelligence skills has been launched in Rajasthan, benefiting young people nationwide.

He also announced plans to train 5,000 youth in electronics manufacturing in partnership with industry bodies and said a data centre would be set up in Jaipur soon.

Vaishnaw said artificial intelligence was advancing rapidly worldwide and noted that India being ranked among the top three countries in the Stanford AI Index was a matter of national pride, reflecting the country’s growing technological capabilities.

He also said work was progressing on new railway connectivity in border areas, including the Bikaner–Jaisalmer–Bhildi rail line.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said artificial intelligence marked the next phase of India’s digital journey and that the state’s newly introduced AI and Machine Learning Policy would help make public services faster, more transparent and citizen-centric.

He said Rajasthan was positioning itself as an emerging technology hub through innovation, skilling and investment-led growth.