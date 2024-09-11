Isuzu Motors India expands service excellence with new skill development and experience centre in Noida

CHENNAI: Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new ‘Isuzu Skill Development and Experience Centre’ in Noida. The state-of-the-art facility aims to deliver world-class training to service managers, advisors, and technicians of Isuzu’s expanding dealer network in India's northern and neighbouring regions. The centre, which includes a brand experience area with a permanent two-vehicle display in a thematic setting, complements the existing skill development facility in Chennai, which has been operational since 2014.

The inauguration was led by Isuzu Motors India's top management, including Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director and President, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, and several dealer partners and staff members.

The new Noida centre will provide specialised training modules covering a range of technical and service aspects of Isuzu vehicles, from routine maintenance to advanced drivetrain management. Training sessions will include both classroom instruction and practical hands-on experience in live work bays, accommodating 15-20 dealer personnel per batch. Dedicated Isuzu service coaches will oversee the comprehensive training modules, designed to enhance the skills and expertise of Isuzu dealer technicians.

Speaking at the inauguration, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India, emphasised the importance of training and development in Isuzu’s operations: “As a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, Isuzu places significant emphasis on the skill development of dealer technicians, recognising it as a key pillar of delivering superior service quality and achieving customer satisfaction. Our commitment to providing the ‘right products and services’ in India is further strengthened with this new centre, which will enhance the skill and competence in the service domain.”

The Noida facility will also serve as a base for training the national team of technicians who represent India at the prestigious ‘I-1 Grand Prix World Technical Competition’, held biennially. Team India has achieved top 10 rankings among teams from 24 countries in this globally recognised Isuzu competition, underscoring the brand's commitment to excellence in technical service standards.