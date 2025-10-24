ISS India celebrates 20 yrs with new social impact foundation

Mumbai: ISS Facility Services India is set to play a key role in the company’s global growth strategy, as the Indian market continues to demonstrate resilience and strong expansion potential. Celebrating two decades of operations in India, ISS announced the launch of the ISS India Foundation to create lasting impact across education, health, and inclusion.

During the second week of October, members of the ISS Group Board and Executive Group Management visited India for strategic planning and client engagement, underscoring the country’s growing importance in the company’s global portfolio. As part of the milestone celebrations, ISS partnered with Father Agnel ITI, Vashi, to train and upskill students in Facility Management and inaugurated a new Electrical Lab at the institute.

Since 2005, ISS India has grown into a 45,000-member workforce managing over 190 million sq. ft. for more than 1,000 clients across sectors including technology, healthcare, pharma, FMCG, and manufacturing. The company has been recognised among India’s most admired workplaces, built on a foundation of employee well-being, innovation, and sustainability.

Group CEO of ISS A/S, Kasper Fangel, said India remains a “strategic priority” amid global economic headwinds, citing significant opportunities to expand services, invest in talent, and strengthen partnerships. Aksh Rohatgi, Managing Director for the APAC region, said ISS aims for “multifold expansion” in India by 2030 through innovation, sustainability, and skilling.

The ISS India Foundation will spearhead social initiatives, including sponsoring education, providing laptops for digital learning, and supporting an associated orphanage. To date, ISS has helped over 250 employees pursue education, trained 450 youth in partnership with the Maharashtra government, and empowered more than 200 women through its ISS4Her initiative. ISS India continues to position itself as a leader in facility management and workplace solutions, combining business growth with community development.