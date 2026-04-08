ISA delegation meets Odisha CM, discusses steel sector opportunities

Bhubaneswar: A high-level delegation of the Indian Steel Association, led by MP and its president Naveen Jindal, met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss key challenges and opportunities in the state’s steel sector.



Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Anu Garg and top representatives from industries and mining departments, attended the meeting. The delegation highlighted Odisha’s pivotal role as a leading steel-producing state and appreciated the government’s support to the sector.

The ISA proposed measures to boost iron ore availability for state-based industries and sought fiscal incentives to attract investments needed to achieve Odisha’s target of 100 MTPA steel production capacity by 2030. It also recommended setting up a dedicated task force to develop a comprehensive logistics and infrastructure roadmap.

Addressing the media, Jindal praised the state’s mining policy and auction process, calling it among the best in the country.

He stressed the need to scale up iron ore production and urged priority allocation for local steel industries by the Odisha Mining Corporation.

The CM assured that adequate iron ore supply would be ensured for industries.