IRFC sanctions Rs 1K crore to Maha state power generation co

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Monday said it has sanctioned and fully disbursed a Rs 1,000 crore term loan to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd, reinforcing its role in funding core infrastructure.

The move follows its recent Rs 12,842 crore loan agreement with Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd. Calling it a strong start to the financial year, IRFC Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Dubey said the first disbursement reflects confidence, continuity and commitment, and urged the team to sustain the momentum.

Established in 1986 as the financing arm of the Ministry of Railways, IRFC has been instrumental in mo-bilising long-term funds for rail infrastructure at competitive rates.

It has since diversified into financing sectors linked to the railway ecosystem, including power, transmission, mining, coal, logistics and urban transport. Dubey said IRFC will continue expanding across infrastructure segments while maintaining financial discipline and strong partnerships.