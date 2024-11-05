IRFC records highest-ever quarterly revenue of `6,900.20 cr in FY25 September quarter

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), a ‘Mini-Ratna’ Schedule-A public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue. The company reported Rs 6,900.20 crore in total income for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, marking a 2.04 per cent increase from Rs 6,762.18 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal year.

IRFC, registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit-taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and Infrastructure Financing Company (IFC), disclosed its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, this year. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY 2024-25 rose by 4.41 per cent, reaching Rs 1,612.65 crore compared to Rs 1,544.58 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The PAT for the half-year ended September 30, stood at Rs 3,189.47 crore, up from Rs 3,095.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, IRFC’s total income increased by 1.70 per cent, amounting to Rs 13,666.22 crore, compared to Rs 13,437.91 crore in the first half of the previous fiscal year. The company’s net worth at the end of this period was reported at Rs 51,464.12 crore, reflecting a 9.77 per cent increase from Rs 46,883.22 crore as of September 30, 2023. Additionally, IRFC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) reached Rs 4,62,282.62 crore by the end of the six-month period.

The earnings per share (EPS) for IRFC stood at Rs 2.44 for the half-year ended September 30. The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per share at a dividend rate of 8 per cent for FY 2024-25, underscoring its commitment to delivering consistent shareholder returns.

Commenting on the results, Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC, said, “IRFC will not only strengthen the financial ecosystem for railway infrastructure projects but is also making all efforts to diversify its lending portfolio as per the current mandate into sectors with backward and forward linkages to Indian Railways.”

Dubey further highlighted IRFC’s recent sanctioning of Rs 700 crore in funding to NTPC Limited under a finance lease model. The funds will be used to procure 20 BOBR rakes as part of the Ministry of Railways’ General-Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS), reflecting the company’s expanding involvement in critical infrastructure projects.