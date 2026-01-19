IRFC profit rises 10% to Rs 1,802 crore in Dec qtr

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) on Monday reported a 10.51 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,802 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The NBFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, had earned a net profit of Rs 1,631 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company declined marginally to Rs 6,719 crore in the October-December period from Rs 6,766.39 crore a year ago, IRFC said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses of the Mini-Ratna company during the period under review declined to Rs 4,917.04 crore from Rs 5,135.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The networth of the company rose to Rs 52,046 crore at the end of December 2024, compared to Rs 47,443 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company achieved annual sanction guidance of Rs 60,000 crore within nine months. IRFC’s assets under management (AUM) rose to a record Rs 4.75 Lakh crore as of December 31, 2025.