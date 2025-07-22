IRFC posts PAT of Rs 1,745.69 cr in Q1 FY26

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)has reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance for the first quarter of FY26, registering record highs across revenue, profit, and net worth.

For Q1 FY26, IRFC reported a total income of Rs 6,918.24 crore, up from Rs 6,766.03 crore in Q1 FY25. This marks the highest-ever quarterly income in the company’s history.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 FY26 surged 10.71 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,745.69 crore, compared to Rs 1,576.83 crore in Q1 FY25—also the highest quarterly PAT IRFC has recorded.

The company’s net interest margin (annualized) improved to 1.53 per cent, the best in the last three years, indicating improved lending efficiency and cost controls. IRFC’s net worth rose to an all-time high of Rs 54,423.96 crore, while the book value per share stood at Rs 41.65.

Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & MD of IRFC, said, “Our performance this quarter reflects the robustness of IRFC’s financial strategy and its critical role in advancing the infrastructure goals of Indian Railways. As the sector undergoes unprecedented transformation, we are committed to driving financial innovation and maintaining operational excellence.” Additionally, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio improved further to 7.44, highlighting a healthier balance sheet.