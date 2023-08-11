IRFC posts PAT of Rs 1,556.57 cr for Q1 FY24

NEW DELHI: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), the dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways, has announced its un-audited financial results for Q1 FY2023-24.

The revenue from operations of the company for Q1 FY24 grew by 18.69 per cent to Rs 6,679.17 crore as against Rs 5,627.44 crore reported in Q1 FY23.

The Company also reported PAT of Rs 1,556.57 crore for Q1 FY24 vis-a-vis Rs 1,661.58 crore reported in Q1 FY23.

Net worth and Assets Under Management (AUM) at the end of Q1 FY24 stand at Rs 47,033.75 crore and Rs 4,66,251.33 crore respectively.

The earning per share of the Company is at Rs 1.20 in Q1 FY24 as compared to Rs 1.27 in Q1 FY23.

Commenting on the financial results, Shelly Verma, CMD (Addl. Charge) & Director (Finance) said: “IRFC envisions to further expand its horizons and diversify its lending portfolio by venturing further into the railway ecosystem and leverage its financial expertise to contribute significantly to the nation’s infrastructure development.”