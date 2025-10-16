IRFC posts 2nd-highest-ever profit amid diversification, margin gains

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, has reported its second-highest-ever profit after tax (PAT) for the first half and second quarter of FY 2025–26, driven by stronger net interest margins (NIMs), diversification, and efficient liability management.

For the quarter ended September 30, IRFC recorded a PAT of Rs 1,776.98 crore, marking a 10.19% growth over ₹1,612.65 crore in the same quarter last year.

The half-yearly PAT stood at Rs 3,522.67 crore, up 10.45% from ₹3,189.47 crore a year ago. Revenue rose to Rs 6,371.91 crore for the quarter and Rs 13,290.15 crore for the first half.

Despite limited new business from Indian Railways, IRFC’s assets under management grew to Rs 4.62 lakh crore, reflecting successful diversification into infrastructure sectors such as renewables, energy transmission, coal mining, and industrial projects.

The company sanctioned new business deals worth Rs 45,382 crore in the first half — a ninefold rise from the previous year.

With net interest margins improving to 1.55%, IRFC also achieved its highest-ever net worth of Rs 56,193.85 crore and declared a record interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per share.

Manoj Kumar Dubey, Managing Director and Chairman of the IRFC, said: “Our diversification strategy is yielding tangible results, as reflected by higher NIMs, a zero-NPA history, and sustained profitability.”

“IRFC is committed to supporting the growth of railway-associated infrastructure with prudent financial management and stakeholder confidence as a strategic financial institution under the Ministry of Railways,” he said, adding that with diversification picking up pace, IRFC looks to sustain its growth trend in the second half of FY 2025–26.