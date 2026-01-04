IRFC achieves 5th straight ‘Excellent’ DPE rating since its listing in FY21

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), a Government of India Navratna CPSE under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, has been rated “Excellent” by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) for the financial year 2024–25, marking the fifth consecutive year of achieving the highest performance rating since its listing in

FY2020–21.

This sustained recognition reflects IRFC’s ability to withstand emerging challenges, maintain institutional strength, and deliver consistently high performance, while evolving its business model in line with its expanded mandate.

The rating reaffirms IRFC’s strong governance framework, operational efficiency, and financial discipline.

During the year, IRFC continued to strengthen and diversify its lending portfolio in a calibrated manner, aligned with its mandate, following a whole-of-Government approach.

The company has successfully brought efficiencies in railway-linked infrastructure financing, while extending timely and cost-effective funding support to the railway ecosystem and strategically linked sectors, thereby remaining true to its core mandate.