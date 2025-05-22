IREDA recognised as top performer among Power & NBFC sector CPSEs

New Delhi: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), the largest pure-play green financing NBFC in the country, has been recognised as the top performer among Power and NBFC sector CPSEs by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) for the annual performance MoU signed by the company for FY 2023-24.

According to the list issued by DPE for FY 2023-24, which includes ratings for 84 CPSEs, IREDA is among the top 4 CPSEs in the country, achieving a score of 98 and above. IREDA received the MoU ‘Excellent’ rating on 7th January 2025 for the fourth consecutive year for FY 2023-24. The consolidated list of 84 CPSEs has now been issued by DPE.

Expressing his delight on this significant accomplishment, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, said: “We are immensely happy to be recognized as the best performing CPSE in the NBFC and Power sector, and to be among the top 4 CPSEs in the country with a score of 98 and above. This achievement reflects our team’s collective dedication and strategic vision to accelerate India’s renewable energy growth. This rating reaffirms IREDA’s leadership in green financing and our commitment to nation-building by supporting innovative and sustainable energy solutions”.

CMD congratulated Team IREDA for their stellar performance and expressed his gratitude to Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution; Shri Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy; Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE; other senior officials of the ministry; and the Board of Directors for their support and invaluable guidance.