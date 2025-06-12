IREDA raises over Rs 2,000 cr via QIP

mumbai: State-owned IREDA has raised over Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of qualified institutions placement.

The qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue, which was open from June 5-10, received an encouraging response from both domestic and foreign qualified institutional buyers.

The board has approved the allotment of equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers in its meeting held on Wednesday.

The QIP was oversubscribed with bids amounting to Rs 2,005.90 crore against the base issue size of Rs 1,500 crore, achieving a subscription of 1.34 times.

The capital was mobilised by issuing 12.15 crore equity shares at Rs 165.14 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 155.14 per share over the face value of Rs 10, IREDA said.

The issue price of Rs 165.14 reflects a discount of 5 per cent to the floor price of Rs 173.83 per equity share.

The capital raised through this issue will further strengthen IREDA’s tier-I capital and overall capital adequacy ratio, enhancing its capacity to support the expanding renewable energy sector in India.

“The successful completion of this QIP in a short span after our IPO in November 2023 is a testament to the trust and confidence the investor community and the MNRE have reposed in the company,” IREDA Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said.