IREDA posts record ₹1,699-cr profit, first PSU to publish results in 15 days

NEW DELHI: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) has announced its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, posting its highest-ever annual Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹1,699 crore.

Reinforcing its leadership in the green financing sector, IREDA also became the first company in the NBFC and banking sectors—and the first PSU—to publish audited financial results within just 15 days of the financial year’s end.

For Q4 FY25, IREDA reported a standalone PAT of ₹502 crore, a 49 per cent year-on-year rise.

Profit Before Tax stood at ₹630 crore (31 per cent), revenue from operations at ₹1,904 crore (37 per cent), net worth at ₹10,266 crore (20 per cent), and its loan book expanded to ₹76,281 crore (28 per cent).

On a full-year basis, PAT rose 36 per cent to ₹1,699 crore, PBT reached ₹2,104 crore (25 per cent), and revenue totalled ₹6,742 crore (36 per cent).

CMD Shri Pradip Kumar Das credited the growth to strategic focus on green financing and commended Team IREDA’s dedication.

He also thanked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State Shripad Naik, Secretary Nidhi Khare, and the MNRE leadership for their support.