IREDA posts 44% rise in loan disbursements to Rs 24,903 crore in April-Dec

New Delhi: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Thursday posted 44 per cent growth in loan disbursements at Rs 24,903 crore for April-December 2025.

The loan disbursement in the year-ago period was Rs 17,236 crore.

Loan sanctions during the period stood at Rs 40,100 crore, reflecting a growth of 29 per cent over Rs 31,087 crore a year ago.

The loan book stood at Rs 87,975 crore as on December 31, 2025, marking a growth of 28 per cent over Rs 68,960 crore a year ago.

“The strong performance up to December 2025 underscores increasing confidence in IREDA’s financing capabilities and the continued momentum in the renewable energy sector,” Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA said. Our expanding loan book reflects IREDA’s critical role in enabling India’s green energy growth,

he added.