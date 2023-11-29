IREDA makes dream debut on exchange listing at 56% premium

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) made a remarkable debut on the exchange listing at a 56 per cent premium.

The scrip listed Rs 50 per share on BSE and NSE respectively, at a premium of 56.25 per cent. The company’s share price closed at Rs 59.99 per share on the BSE, a 87.47 per cent premium, and at Rs 60 per share on the NSE, a 87.50 per cent premium.

As per NSE, the total quantity traded stood at 5798.10 lakh shares, on BSE the total Quantity stood at 381.55 lakh shares. Total Turnover (BSE+NSE) on Day 1 stood at Rs 3393.13 crore.

Pradip Kumar Das – CMD – IREDA said “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the investors who have placed their trust in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited. Your support fuels our commitment to drive renewable energy growth and sustainability. We embark on this new chapter with enthusiasm, aiming to create lasting value for our stakeholders. Thank you for joining us on this transformative journey towards a greener future.”

The Market Capitalization of the Company at Wednesday’s closing price stood at Rs. 16123.90 crore as per BSE and Rs. 16126.59 crore as per NSE.