IREDA loan sanctions increase over 300% to `17,860 crore in H1 FY25

New Delhi: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has said that its loan sanctions jumped 303 per cent y-o-y to Rs 17,860 crore in April-Sept FY25.

Loan disbursements also saw significant growth, increasing by 56 per cent to Rs 9,787 crore from Rs 6,273 crore recorded in September 2023, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company’s loan book outstanding stood at Rs 64,500 crore, up 36 per cent from Rs 47,514 crore in the previous year. “IREDA’s strong financial results highlight the increasing demand for clean energy financing and our dedication to supporting the green energy transition,” Pradip Kumar Das, CMD of IREDA, said.