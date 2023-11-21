IREDA IPO fully subscribed on 1st day of offer

New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) was fully subscribed 1.95 times on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 2,150-crore IPO received bids for 91,98,25,200 shares against 47,09,21,451 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.73 times, while the portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 1.97 times subscription. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.34 times.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to 40,31,64,706 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 26,87,76,471 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is Rs 30-32 a share. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has mobilised Rs 643 crore from anchor investors.

This is the first public issue by a public sector enterprise after Life Insurance Corporation’s IPO in May last year.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for augmenting IREDA’s capital base to meet its future capital requirements and onward lending.

IREDA is a mini Ratna firm with administrative controls with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The organisation offers a comprehensive array of financial products (fund and non-fund-based) associated services, from project inception to post-completion, for renewable energy projects and related activities like equipment manufacturing and

transmission.