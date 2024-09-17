IREDA highlights need for robust ‘Green Taxonomy’ framework

Gandhinagar: Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), highlighted the critical need for a robust “Green Taxonomy” framework during a panel discussion at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-Invest) at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Speaking on “Green Taxonomy & Climate Financing,” Das emphasized that defining renewable energy technologies as “green” is essential to build investor confidence and ensure climate finance flows to genuine green projects. “By clearly defining ‘green,’ India can align with global standards and avoid misallocation of funds,” he said.

he proposed that India’s Green Taxonomy cover the entire renewable energy value chain- from manufacturing electrolyzers, solar PV modules, and EV batteries to renewable energy generation, smart grids, and equipment recycling. He noted that this framework would significantly boost investor confidence in India’s growing renewable energy sector.

The panel discussion also included Deepak Agrawala, Senior Executive Vice President, Avaada Group; Kailash Vaswani, Group CFO, ReNew; Pritesh Vinay, CFO, JSW Energy; Jitendra Singh, Head of Engineering & Technology, Acme; and Kumi Kitamori, Deputy Director Environment, OECD. Umang Shah, Managing Director and Partner of Boston Consulting Group, moderated the session.