IREDA and MNRE ink MoU

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Monday signed a performance-based MoU with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India (GoI), outlining strategic targets for FY26. The MoU was signed by Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE and Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, New Delhi. Under the MoU, the GoI has set a Revenue from Operations target of Rs 8,200 crore for FY2025-26. The MoU also includes performance parameters such as Return on Net Worth, Return on Capital Employed, NPA to Total Loans, Asset Turnover Ratio, and EBTDA, among other targets.