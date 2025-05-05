IRCTC’s e-Catering sets new benchmark in passenger comfort

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) continues to revolutionise onboard catering through its transformative e-Catering service. As part of its broader mandate—managing train and station catering services and promoting domestic and international tourism—IRCTC’s e-Catering platform has set a new benchmark in passenger comfort and food convenience.

IRCTC e-Catering service has revolutionized the way passengers can enjoy meals while traveling on reserved trains. Since its inception in 2014, the service has provided a wide array of food choices, delivered directly to passengers’ seats, enhancing their overall travel experience.

A Growing Service with Expanding Reach

As of April 2025, e-Catering operates across 400 plus stations and collaborates with over 602, direct vendors and 8,199 vendors through 20 appointed food aggregators.

The service is available for passengers on reserved trains, with food delivered based on their unique PNR number. In April 2025, approximately 1.00 Lakh average meals were booked daily, underscoring the service’s increasing popularity.

A Market-Driven Menu

One of the key features of e-Catering is the diverse range of food choices it offers. The prices for meals are market-driven, and the menu is curated by the individual restaurant partners.

This flexibility allows passengers to select from a variety of options, whether it’s a traditional Indian meal or a quick pizza, ensuring that every journey has something for every taste.

The e-Catering service was introduced to offer passengers more food choices during their travel. It ensures that meals are booked in advance, with delivery directly to their seat, making it a hassle-free option for those on long journeys.

Major brands associated with E-Catering

McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Faasos, Biryani by Kilo, Behrouz Biryani, Bikanerwala, Haldiram, La Pinoz Pizza, Firangi Bake, Lunchbox, Oven Story, Biryani Blues, Sweet Truth etc.

IRCTC has also joined hands with major food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy to offer food delivery services on trains, featuring a diverse menu from various restaurants to suit every palate.

From vegetarian delights to non-vegetarian feasts, the restaurants provide a wide range of options. With real-time tracking and dedicated customer support, customers can enjoy a seamless experience from ordering to delivery, with prompt assistance for any queries or concerns.