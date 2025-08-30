IRCTC’s e-Catering expands across Indian Railways

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is transforming onboard dining with its e-Catering service, offering passengers a wide range of meal choices de-livered directly to their seats. Launched in 2014, the service is now available on reserved trains and has become a convenient option for travelers seeking quality food on the go.

As of July 2025, IRCTC e-Catering covers more than 400 stations, working with 604 direct ven-dors and over 7,800 partners through 14 food aggregators. On average, around 1,00,900 meals are booked daily through the platform. Passengers can place orders using their PNR number via the Food on Track app, website, or by calling 1323.

Menus are curated by partner restaurants, ensuring diverse and market-driven choices ranging from Indian thalis and biryanis to pizzas and burgers. Popular brands include Haldiram’s, Behrouz Biryani, Domino’s, KFC, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Biryani Blues.

Partnerships with food aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, EatSure, and RailYatri further enhance the variety available. The service also offers real-time order tracking, dedicated support, and seamless booking. Look-ing ahead, IRCTC plans to onboard more renowned food brands, aiming to elevate both variety and quality of meals served on trains. With expanding reach and rising demand, IRCTC e-Catering is redefining the train travel experience, making journeys more comfortable and enjoyable for passengers across India.