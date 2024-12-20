IRCTC ready to welcome pilgrims at ‘Mahakumbh Gram’ at Prayagraj

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) – the travel, tourism and hospitality arm of Indian Railways is all set to welcome the pilgrims at the Mahakumbh Gram – IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj.

Nestled at a distance of just 3.5 Kms from the Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 Arail Road, Naini, the Kumbh Gram offers unparalleled access to the bathing ghats and other attractions.

Kumbh Gram is a state of art accommodation facility specially crafted for the tourists and, equipped with all modern amenities. Proximity of the Tent City to the Triveni Ghat is an added advantage for the guests desirous to have Snan.

The Super Deluxe Tents and Villa Tents with ensuite bathrooms, round the clock running hot and cold water facilities, access to hospitality team throughout the day, room blower, bed linen, towels and toiletries etc are at an attractive tariff, inclusive of all meals.

The guests of the Villa Tents will additionally enjoy a separate cozy sitting area and television.

CCTV surveillance ensures the safety and security of the guests. Maha Kumbh Gram will also have First Aid Facilities and Round The Clock Emergency Assistance.

IRCTC has already opened the bookings for its Kumbh Gram Tent City on its website www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram. IRCTC is also promoting the Mahakumbh Gram –IRCTC Tent City through banners on its ticketing website www.irctc.co.in as well as through Push notifications and mailers to its humongous customer base. The Tent City will be promoted on the websites of Ministry of Tourism and U.P. Tourism.

Further bookings of Mahakumbh Gram will shortly open on the websites of IRCTC’s booking partners MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo. For queries and bookings, please contact IRCTC’s customer support team at 8076025236 or email at mahakumbh@irctc.com.