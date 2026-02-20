IRCTC ramps up website, tightens Tatkal access

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has rolled out major user interface upgrades on its website and Rail Connect app to offer a faster, simpler ticket-booking experience.

The revamped platform features a cleaner design, improved loading speed, realigned menus, simplified form fields, removal of login captcha, train listings sorted by departure time, and a show/hide filter option. To curb misuse, only Aadhaar-verified users can now book Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period (ARP) tickets on opening days.

IRCTC has also deployed a Content Delivery Network (CDN) & advanced anti-bot technology to block automated bookings.

In 2025, the corporation deactivated 3.03 crore suspicious user IDs, flagged 4.86 crore for revalidation, blocked 12,819 email domains, and filed 376 cybercrime complaints linked to suspicious PNRs, strengthening transparency and fair access for genuine passengers.