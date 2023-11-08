IRCTC Q2 net profit rise over 30% to `294.67 crore

New Delhi: IRCTC, a Miniratna (Category-I) CPSE under Ministry of Railways held the Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.

IRCTC declared its unaudited financial results for quarter ending September 30 FY2023-24.

IRCTC reported a net profit of Rs 294.67 crore in September quarter of FY2023-24 marking an increase of 30.36 per cent from Rs 226.03 crore in Q2 of FY2022-23. The net profit registered is the highest ever by IRCTC in the history for this quarter.

During the Q2, FY2023-24, IRCTC has registered a strong financial performance with a increase in total revenue of 23.51 per cent which stood at Rs 995.31 crore in the September quarter of FY2023-24 in comparison to Rs 805.80 crore in Q2 of FY2022-23. Both EBITDA and PAT ended up at healthy margins of 28.54 per cent and 30.36 per cent respectively.

The Board in their meeting held on Tuesday has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for a Face value of Rs 2/- per share for the financial year 2023-24 which is 125 per cent of the paid up share capital which stands at 160 crore.

IRCTC was conceived as an extended arm of the Indian Railways with the aim to upgrade, professionalise, and manage catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains, and other locations.

Additionally, it has been instrumental in promoting both domestic and international tourism.