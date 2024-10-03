IRCTC organises ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ mega cleanliness drive

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on 155th birth anniversary Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday organised a massive cleanliness drive “Swachhata hi Seva” at Rail Neer Plant, Nangloi.

The Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC along with senior officers and staff participated in Shramdaan by cleaning the surroundings at Rail Neer Plant, Nangloi, which is in continuation of the cleanliness efforts carried out by IRCTC under special Campaign 4.0 – “Swachta Hi Seva” wherein cleanliness drives are being conducted at over 456 locations across 22 states from September 16, 2024 to October 31, 2024. During this drive IRCTC organised essay writing and painting competitions for staff and wards of staff along with plantation and cleaning of work stations.

This year’s “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign embraces the theme of “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata” — promoting cleanliness as a habit and as well as value, deeply rooted in the culture.

IRCTC’s pledge for Swachhata 2024:

With the theme Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata, IRCTC reaffirms its dedication to not only maintain cleanliness but also promote it as a national duty and cultural value. This year, the focus extends beyond cleanliness drives, aiming to make hygiene a habit ingrained in daily life. Through this campaign, IRCTC intends to inspire a cleaner, healthier India in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of sanitation for all.